Students at Lê Hồng Phong School for the Gifted in HCM City. VNA/VNS.Photo Phương Vy HCM CITY— HCM City will organise an opening ceremony for the new school year in early September, according to the city People’s Committee. Kindergartens will hold the ceremony on September 5 and school will begin on the same day. Primary to high schools and continuing education centres will organise the ceremony on September 1, with students beginning classes on September 5. The school year will end in May. There will be 1.74 million students this school year, an estimated increase of nearly 54,000 students, according to the city Department of Education and Training. Secondary schools saw the highest increase, with an additional 28,000, mostly in districts 9, 12, Gò Vấp, Thủ Đức, Bình Tân, Bình Chánh, Hóc Môn and Củ Chi. These districts are in the process of urbanisation, and more people have been moving there from other provinces and cities. The number of children in kindergartens will increase by more than 3,000; at primary schools, 9,000; and at high schools, 14,000. Many districts are facing pressure to ensure a sufficient number of classrooms. In Gò Vấp District, for instance, Phan Tây Hồ and Phạm Văn Chiêu secondary schools will have the highest number of secondary students, while An Hội Primary School will have the… Read full this story

New school year in HCM City to start in early September have 344 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 18, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.