New project on preserving Vietnamese folk arts launched

Folk music, such as hat xoan and hat trong quan (folk singing) of the north, and nha nhac cung dinh (royal ceremonial music) of Hue, staged by leading artisans and theatres, will be released on YouTube as part a long-term project on preserving Vietnamese folk arts launched recently by the Vietnam Folk Arts Association. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Duc Under the project, traditional music, theatre and literature works, which have high ideological and artistic values, will receive financial support to record, shoot and be released on YouTube. The money will come from the association and its partners, including local authorities and organisations. Works featuring different forms of folk music, such as hat xoan and hat trong quan (folk singing) of the north, bai choi of the central and nha nhac cung dinh (royal ceremonial music) of Huế, staged by leading artisans and theatres, will be released on YouTube as a way to bring the arts closer to Vietnamese and foreign audiences. According to the association’s chairwoman Le Cam Tu, the association will help folk artists, folk arts clubs and centres to collect, perform, record and film their works for release online to keep the arts alive. “Many late folk artisans who… Read full this story

