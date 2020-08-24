New decree to combat spam in Vietnam

Strict fines will be applied for the spam texts that are so popular in Viet Nam since October 1. – Photo cafef.vn She let her mother take care of the one-year-old baby and went to another room to shout at the unknown caller. “I don’t want to buy a house and never call me again!” she shouted. Spam calls and texts are par for the course in Viet Nam, a country with approximately 130.4 million telephone subscriptions. According to the Ministry of Information and Communication (MIC)’s department of telecommunications, it found 49 million spam calls from more than 26,700 phone numbers that disturbed about 18 million subscribers in Viet Nam within a month. Most of the calls and texts provide information on real estate, insurance, financial services and English courses. After years of ineffective measures, the Government’s Decree 91/2020/ND-CP on the prevention of spam messages, spam emails, and spam calls will come into effect on October 1. Under the decree, the Ministry of Information and Communications from the MIC’s Authority of Information Security will operate a system at the number 5656 (system 5656) where phone users can forward the spam text and call they receive and let relevant units fine… Read full this story

