National social security system needed

A social security worker introduces the benefits of voluntary social security to small traders at Sơn La Market, in the northern mountainous province of Sơn La. VNA/VNS Photo Hữu Quyết Nguyễn Ngọc Toản, Deputy Director-General of the Social Security Department in the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, speaks to the newspaper Thời báo tài chính Việt Nam (Việt Nam Financial Times) on his ministry’s plan to develop a national social security system in all provinces and cities nationwide What challenges does Việt Nam face in using e-payments? To apply e-payments in the field of social security, an essential foundation we need is the national archive on social security. This foundation is an essential tool for management and writing a good report to tell other agencies what are the essential needs of people in disadvantage groups. It also helps authorities develop the most suitable policies to help them. The Prime Minister’s Decision No.708 approved the development of a proposal on e-national social security for the next decade (2020 to 2030). However, in the course of writing the proposal, we have faced quite a lot of challenges as our current legal documents on social security are not synchronised, particularly administrative procedures. Furthermore, right… Read full this story

