A house in Nậm Nhừ Commune faces risk of collapse after the Sunday night flood. VNA/VNS Photo ĐIỆN BIÊN — Nậm Pồ District authorities have mobilised relevant forces to evacuate residents from dangerous areas and assist them in moving their belongings to safety. Flash floods triggered by prolonged torrential rain, starting on Sunday night with rainfall measured at between 30mm and 52mm in the northern mountainous province of Điện Biên, caused serious damage throughout the locality. Nậm Pồ District was the hardest hit by the floods with damage estimated at more than VNĐ4 billion (US$172,000). Immediately after the flash floods occurred, the district authorities urgently directed rescuers to the scene to assist local people and provided financial support to families whose houses were swept away. Fifteen border guards of Nậm Nhừ Commune station went to local villages to evacuate residents from dangerous areas and assist them in moving their belongings to safe places. In Nậm Pồ District, Nậm Nhừ Commune suffered the worst with damage up to VNĐ3 billion. At least four houses were swept away on Monday and 128 households were isolated. The local primary school was submerged and is warned of a possible collapse while many motorbikes, equipment of teachers and students and local residents' belongings were swept away.

Nậm Pồ District authorities assist residents after flood have 328 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 18, 2020.