Nam Long Group sets up rice ATMs to support Long An amidst COVID-19

This reflects Nam Long's strenuous efforts to share the difficulties and create additional resources both materially and spiritually to support households in need to deal with the adversities of the pandemic and to relieve social burdens and build a healthy and prosperous community. The rice ATM system of Nam Long actively serves Long An residents Sharing about the motivation and commitment behind the project, Duong Tan Vinh, director of Legal and Project Development of Nam Long Investment JSC said, "Economy, society, and the environment are three core factors for sustainable business development. In the past couple of years, Nam Long has paid due regard to balancing these three factors not only to achieve our business targets but also to foster national development, particularly at the localities where we operate, through initiating meaningful and practical programmes." Local staff instructing people in filling out the documents to receive rice from the ATMs In the first half of this year, Long An has incurred harsh consequences due to the diverse implications of COVID-19. Along with this, more than 4,840 people found themselves temporarily or permanently out of a job due to the pandemic. In this situation, two rice ATMs have been brought into test use by the…

