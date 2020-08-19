NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (Photo: VNA) National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on August 19 attended the virtual fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, which is being held from August 19-20 under the theme of the leadership of parliaments in realising multilateralism more effectively. “The National Assembly of Vietnam has been working closely with the Government in responding to climate change via improving the legal framework on environmental protection and prioritising resources for implementation of the programmes on climate change response and sustainable development,” she said. “Vietnam has always strictly adhered to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement,” the leader stressed, expressing her hope for enhancing cooperation with other countries, thereby contributing to collective endeavours in responding to climate change. To advance parliamentary actions towards the urgency of climate change, she made several proposals, such as parliaments should continue taking vigorous actions via the legislative role and function in ratifying international instruments on climate change response, strengthen collaboration with the IPU, and consider implementing the recommendations in the IPU’s Parliamentary Action Plan on Climate change in accordance with each country’s development level and needs…. Read full this story

