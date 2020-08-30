Corporate MPI proposes suspending issuing license for Kite Air By Lan Nhi Sunday, Aug 30, 2020,07:00 (GMT+7) MPI proposes suspending issuing license for Kite AirBy Lan Nhi Aircraft are parked at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC. The MPI has written to the prime minister proposing suspending a plan to establish the Kite Air airline project – PHOTO: LE ANH HANOI – The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has proposed that the prime minister halt a plan to establish the Kite Air airline project due to difficulties the aviation market is facing as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Minister Nguyen Chi Dung on August 27 wrote to the prime minister about the plan to establish Kite Air and put forward its proposal. The airline project, whose owner is Thien Minh Aviation JSC, is beneficial to the general plan for the growth of the local aviation market and can meet the high travel demand, the Ministry of Transport stated. Amid fears over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Transport had earlier proposed the prime minister focus on the recovery of the aviation market and removal of obstacles facing operational airlines. The establishment of new air carriers should be considered… Read full this story

