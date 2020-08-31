MPI proposes PM not approve Cánh Diều Air establishment project

An airplane of Hải Âu – a subsidiary company, specialised in providing sightseeing services of Thiên Minh Aviation Joint Stock. — Photo courtesy of Thiên Minh Aviation Joint Stock HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Planning and Investment has asked Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc not to approve plans to open a new airline in Việt Nam. Cánh Diều (Kite) Air hoped to launch in the second quarter of 2020, but the project was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the Ministry has informed the PM that because the domestic aviation industry was facing so many difficulties, now is not the time to start a new airline. The Civil Aviation Administration of Việt Nam has said the domestic aviation market this year is expected to only receive 42.7 million passengers, a decrease of 46 per cent compared to 2019. Vietnamese airlines now have 214 aircraft, but they have only operated domestic routes and some international cargo flights with the exploitation rate of less than 50 per cent compared to their capacity, the administration said. The Ministry of Transport also asked Government to only approve the Cánh Diều (Kite) Air after 2022 when the domestic aviation market recovers…. Read full this story

