Nation Most of 18 fresh Covid-19 cases linked to Danang epicenter The Saigon Times Friday, Aug 14, 2020,19:13 (GMT+7) Most of 18 fresh Covid-19 cases linked to Danang epicenterThe Saigon Times A passenger declares her health status at Cat Bi International Airport in Haiphong City amid coronavirus concern. The Health Ministry has confirmed 18 new Covid-19 cases this evening, August 14 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Health Ministry has confirmed 18 new Covid-19 cases this evening, August 14, with 17 related to the Danang coronavirus hotspot and one being quarantined after illegally entering HCMC, sending the nation’s tally to 929. The case in HCMC is a 27-year-old Chinese man. He arrived in HCMC on July 29 after illegally entering Vietnam through the northern border with seven other Chinese nationals on July 27. Authorities discovered and took him to a quarantine facility on July 30. Among the 17 locally-transmitted cases, 15 are residents of Danang and the remaining two are in neighboring Quang Nam Province. They are hospital patients, caregivers, and those being linked to Danang Hospital or having direct contact with previous confirmed cases of Covid-19. The latest cases have brought daily infections to 24, while 12 cases have recovered and one was… Read full this story

Most of 18 fresh Covid-19 cases linked to Danang epicenter have 256 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 14, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.