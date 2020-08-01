More than 89,000 VN businesses leave market in 2019

The number of businesses established in 2019 increased by 5.2 percent, but the number leaving the market rose more sharply, by 20.2 percent, compared with 2018.
The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) reported that 138,140 businesses were established in 2019 and 89,282 businesses left the market in 2019.
Of 43.711 businesses waiting to be dissolved, 17,700 had business registration certificates revoked, nearly 14,500 businesses were informed about the dissolution and 11,500 businesses were waiting to work with taxation agencies for dissolution.
Thu Ha
Number of new businesses in Vietnam hits record
A total of 138,100 businesses with a combined registered capital of over US$74.7 billion were set up in 2019, up 5.2 percent and 17.1 percent, respectively, from the previous year.
Foreign crimes grow under guise of local businesses
Crimes by foreigners continue to rise as Vietnamese authorities’ attempts to manage their temporary residence registration proved unsuccessful.
