More than 89,000 VN businesses leave market in 2019

The number of businesses established in 2019 increased by 5.2 percent, but the number leaving the market rose more sharply, by 20.2 percent, compared with 2018.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) reported that 138,140 businesses were established in 2019 and 89,282 businesses left the market in 2019.

Of 43.711 businesses waiting to be dissolved, 17,700 had business registration certificates revoked, nearly 14,500 businesses were informed about the dissolution and 11,500 businesses were waiting to work with taxation agencies for dissolution.

Thu Ha

