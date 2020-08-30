More than 1,400 Vietnamese citizens brought home over weekend

Vietnamese citizens wait for the repatriation flight from Macau to Việt Nam on Sunday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — More than 1,400 Vietnamese citizens were repatriated from China’s Taiwan and Macau, Oceanian countries, Japan, the Middle East and five African countries during the last weekends. A total of 340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Australia, New Zealand and Tonga aboard a Vietnam Airlines flight which landed at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội, while another 230 were repatriated on a Vietjet Air flight which arrived in Cần Thơ International Airport in southern Việt Nam, both late on Friday. More than 350 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Japan on a flight operated by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on Saturday. Upon landing at the Cam Ranh International Airport in the south-central province of Khánh Hòa, those on board received health check-ups and were sent to quarantine facilities. As many as 140 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania, Kenya and Qatar on a flight operated by the Qatar Airways on Sunday. Upon landing at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City, those on board received health check-ups and were sent to quarantine facilities. Also on… Read full this story

