Investment More Japanese companies seek to expand operations in Vietnam: JETRO The Saigon Times Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020,07:53 (GMT+7) More Japanese companies seek to expand operations in Vietnam: JETRO The Saigon Times Workers at the Japanese-invested motorbike manufacturer, Honda Motor Vietnam – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – Some 41% of surveyed Japanese companies are considering expanding their operations in Vietnam in the next three years or so, up 5.5 percentage points from the previous year, according to the latest report of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO). Meanwhile, 36.3% of respondents said they would expand operations in Thailand, up 1.5 percentage points, while 48% said they would boost their business in China, down 7.3 percentage points. The findings showed that an intensified confrontation between the United States and China has pushed up the investment of Japanese companies in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Vietnam is a member, while scaling down Japanese investments in China. JETRO surveyed some 10,000 Japanese companies with a strong interest in overseas business, of which more than 3,560, or 35.7%, responded. A maker of steel and nonferrous metal in the Shikoku region in western Japan said it is planning to shift Mexico-bound exports from China to Vietnam,… Read full this story

More Japanese companies seek to expand operations in Vietnam: JETRO have 271 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 18, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.