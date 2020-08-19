MoIT scraps single power price proposal

Minister of Industry and Trade Trần Tuấn Anh chaired the meeting on power tariff. The ministry decided to remove the single price model to calculate power tariff. — Photo courtesy of the ministry HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to cancel plans for a single price model to calculate power tariffs after receiving feedback from relevant ministries and experts. Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, director of MoIT’s Electricity Regulatory Authority of Việt Nam told a conference on Tuesday that a single price calculation, in addition to the current six-tiered pricing mechanism, would offer more options for customers. However, it would not encourage electricity-saving, which is a major policy of the Government. The ministry is collecting opinions on a new calculation for power prices and will submit it to the Government for approval in August. Under the proposed new rules, households would have been able to choose either a common price or the current tiered pricing mechanism. The single price would have been 145-155 per cent higher than the average power retail price or VNĐ2,703 to VNĐ2,890 per kWh. However, the current six tiers would have been reduced to five to ensure households with a power consumption of… Read full this story

