Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, Minister of Information and Communications Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has given the go-ahead for a pilot application of Mobile Money, which allows the use of mobile phone accounts to pay for small-value goods and services. This model will not only bring an innovative payment solution to users, but also create a turning point for Việt Nam’s digital transformation process. Vietnam News Agency talked to Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, Minister of Information and Communications, about the electronic money project which is endorsed by the ministry and the State Bank of Việt Nam. What are the prospects for mobile money use in Việt Nam? The world has seen the continuous development and innovation of information technology and telecommunications, especially the boom of mobile communications with the popularity of mobile phones. Mobile Money is present in 95 countries with more than one billion registered accounts and an average daily transaction value of US$1.9 billion. This service not only allows subscribers to input and store money, make fund transfers or withdraw money on phones, but also provide other services such as savings, credit and insurance, etc. We have talked a lot about e-commerce, start-ups and innovation but forgot one of the most… Read full this story

Mobile Money a turning point for national digital transformation have 259 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 20, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.