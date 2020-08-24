Cần Thơ International Airport. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Liêm HCM CITY — The demand for air cargo transportation in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta through Cần Thơ remains low, meaning there is no need to develop the city’s airport into an aviation logistics hub, the Ministry of Transport has said in response to a demand by the People’s Committee. The latter had proposed to the Government at a meeting last month that the Cần Thơ International Airport should be made an aviation logistics centre to transport passengers and cargo as well as train workforce for the aviation industry. The freight traffic through the airport last year was only 9,059 tonnes as against 682,307 tonnes for HCM City and 695,325 for Hà Nội, according to the ministry. Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyễn Nhật says in a statement that a large volume of freight is needed to consider developing an aviation logistics centre. The ministry is drawing up a master plan for airports in the country in 2021-30 with surveys and proposals to develop aviation logistics centres, the statement says. Cần Thơ International Airport will feature in the plan. —VNS

Ministry rejects demand for Cần Thơ Airport aviation logistics centre have 282 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 24, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.