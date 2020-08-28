Ministry of National Defense rolls out defense and military missions for September

The event was chaired by Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of Defense General Ngo Xuan Lich, and attended by leaders of the Ministry of National Defense. At the meeting, deputy defense ministers briefed the defense minister on the results of the implementation of the tasks within their responsibilities. Delegates also gave opinions on the report on the results of the implementation of military and defense missions in July and August as well as discussed approaches to implementing military and defense missions in September. General Ngo Xuan Lich speaks at the conference. Regarding the results of the implementation of military and defense missions in July and August, delegates mainly agreed on the report, saying that, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and other difficulties, the Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defense successfully led the military to produce forecasts on situations and advice for the Party and State to handle arising situations effectively and in time so as to always hold the initiative in all situations. Defense agencies and military units in collaboration with civilian central agencies, branches and localities crafted suitable scientific plans and took appropriate approaches to successfully implementing defense and military missions in… Read full this story

