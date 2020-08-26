Military to boost natural disaster prevention and control

Border guard troops helping fishermen to shelter before a storm The rainy season has started. Natural disaster prevention and control work should be thoroughly prepared. Therefore, military units and localities should map out plans for natural disaster prevention and control work, especially in flood- and landslide-prone areas. Units should move local people to safer places as well as mobilize troops for search and rescue missions. In addition, all equipment for search and rescue missions should be checked and maintained regularly and be on standby for any circumstances. Furthermore, border guard, coast guard, and naval forces should disseminate information about security work at sea and coastal areas for local people. Before storms and tropical depressions, they should instruct fishermen to shelter in safe areas and strictly handle all violations of regulations in order to protect people’s lives and property. Translated by Minh Anh

