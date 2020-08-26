Military Region 3’s troops training to raise the combat power of the army

The region also paid attention to consolidating defense and security posture as well as the trust of the people. Moreover, the armed forces of Military Region 3 have firmly built defense power, contributing to maintaining political stability and socio-economic development of the localities. Below are photos captured by the People’s Army Newspaper featuring typical activities of the Military Region 3 armed forces. Brigade 454 conducting a live-fire exercise with BM-21 rocket in 2019 Troops of Regiment 43 under Division 395 in a field trip Militia force of Hung Yen province holding a HY17 live-fire exercise The local people in Lac Thuy district (Hoa Binh province) encouraging their children to join the military Troops of Division 350 helping the local people of Ninh Tien commune, Ninh Binh province harvest rice Translated by Quynh Oanh

