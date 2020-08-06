Military Region 3’s Party Organization holds ninth Party Congress

A report delivered at the congress said that the Party committees of Military Region 3 and its affiliated units at all levels successfully fulfilled all assigned missions and achieved all the set targets. Under the direct leadership of the Party committees, combat readiness capabilities of the local armed forces have been raised significantly while a local defense and security posture and people’s trust have been strengthened, contributing to ensuring political security for socio-economic development of localities in the region. General Luong Cuong speaks at the event. Speaking at the event, on behalf of the Standing Committee of the Central Military Commission and leaders of the Ministry of National Defense, General Cuong congratulated and praised the achievements of the Party Organization of Military Region 3 during the 2015-2020 term. Regarding missions in the 2020-2025 term, General Cuong asked the military region’s Party Organization to embrace and effectively carry out resolutions and directives of the Party, State, the Central Military Commission, and the Ministry of National Defense. He also urged the military region to follow situational developments, especially at sea, on islands and in border areas and strictly maintain combat readiness. The Party Organization of Military Region 3 should uphold and promote… Read full this story

