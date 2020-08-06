Military hospital is ready to treat COVID-19 patients

On August 4, a mission from the Health Ministry, led by Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son worked with the hospital and the Preventive Medical Team, both under the Department of Logistics of Military Region 5, on COVID-19 prevention and control work. A delegation of the Ministry of Health inspects quarantine area at Military Hospital 17. During the working session, the mission heard reports on the implementation of the work delivered by Major General Nguyen Dinh Tien, Deputy Commander and head of the steering board for COVID-19 prevention and control of Military Region 5 and the two units’ leaders. They also directly checked the facilities for the treatment of patients and other medical preparations. At the meeting, Deputy Health Minister Son applauded the efforts and high resolve of Military Region 5’s troops and the two units in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. He highly valued their thorough preparations for quarantine facilities for Vietnamese citizens returning home from abroad, their treatment of patients with medical insurance cards, and their assistance in tracing those who had close contacts of COVID-19 cases. The deputy health minister also took this chance to commend Military Region 5 for sending chemical troops to disinfect hospitals and residential areas… Read full this story

