BizInfo Mid-Autumn Festival 2020: Mondelez Kinh Do introduces new disruptive innovations beyond traditional recipes Monday, Aug 24, 2020,07:36 (GMT+7) Mid-Autumn Festival 2020: Mondelez Kinh Do introduces new disruptive innovations beyond traditional recipes This year, Mondelez Kinh Do brings back the beauty of Mid-Autumn Festival with its latest mooncake campaign “Finely crafted, to keep your story alive”. As a highlight of this mooncake season, Mondelez Kinh Do presents its latest innovation named Trang Vang Black & Gold. The mooncakes are encased in a lavish black crust, dusted in a layer of glittering gold powder, and filled with luxurious ingredients such as sea cucumber and abalone. The Kinh Do’s Trang Vang Black & Gold mooncake is a high-end gift to wish for perfection, courage, accomplishment, and health to those you truly treasure. Apart from the supreme Black & Gold line, consumers are offered a variety of choices to indulge in this reunion occasion: from the contemporary Oreo mooncakes, the premium “Trang Vang” line, to the exclusive range for children with AR technology packaging, and the traditional “Thu” line with a newly added creation – the rich and creamy Lava mooncakes in three flavors Custard, Cheese, and Green Bean Pork Floss. For those with special health needs,… Read full this story

Mid-Autumn Festival 2020: Mondelez Kinh Do introduces new disruptive innovations beyond traditional recipes have 288 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 24, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.