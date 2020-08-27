MIC launches Safety Operations Center Service Platforms

The launch of Safety Operations Center Service Platforms The service platforms for Safety Operations Center (SOC) are wholly Vietnamese-made and are ready to be available in the market to connect and share information with the national cyber cybersecurity monitoring system. Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Hung said, “SOC service platforms will save time for ministries, agencies, as well as cities and provinces. They will contribute to developing the cybersecurity market, promote economic development, and encourage Vietnamese businesses to make investments in advanced technologies and solutions, thus gradually developing the ecosystem of ‘Make in Vietnam’ cybersecurity products.” Deputy Minister Nguyen Thanh Hung speaking at the launch “This launch marks an important step in the country’s ‘Make in Vietnam’ strategy, and once again affirms that Vietnamese businesses are capable of doing research and development and ready to ensure sufficient supply of such information service platforms in the domestic market, with the possibility of exports,” he noted. At present, eight Vietnamese firms that satisfied the MIC’s requirements and conditions to provide information safety service platforms include Viettel Cyber Security, Information Security Centre of VNPT, network security center of BKAV, FPT IS, CMC Cyber Security, CyRadar, VNCS Global, and SAVIS. Draft decree to find hold on Facebook and… Read full this story

