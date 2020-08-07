Mexico’s coronavirus deaths surpass 50,000

A grave is dug while a family waits during a funeral for a COVID-19 victim at the San Miguel Xico cemetery in Mexico. — AFP/VNA Photo MEXICO CITY — Mexico on Thursday passed the grim milestone of 50,000 coronavirus deaths, far more than the worst-case estimates of the government, which faces criticism of its handling of the crisis and the economic fallout. The country has the world’s third-highest fatality toll from the disease, behind only the United States and Brazil. The health ministry announced 819 more deaths in its daily update, taking the total to 50,517 since the Latin American nation’s first case was detected in February. The overall number of infections registered now stands at 462,690 in the nation of more than 128 million. “Unfortunately, because it is always unfortunate even if it was only one, we have 50,517 deaths from COVID-19 in Mexico,” deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told a news conference. When it comes to deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, Mexico is in 13th place worldwide, based on official data. The death toll far exceeds the range of between 6,000 and 30,000 projected by the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in February. Those estimates soon… Read full this story

