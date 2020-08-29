Messi on the market but only Europe’s richest and most ambitious need apply

In this file photo taken on May 20, 2018 Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi waves at fans during a tribute for Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta at the end of the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona. Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi told Barcelona he wants to leave — on a free transfer — in a “bombshell” fax yesterday that is expected to spark a legal battle over a buy-out clause worth hundreds of millions of dollars.(photo: Josep LAGO / AFP) His priority has always been to be part of a “winning project” at Camp Nou but his latest season was not only devoid of trophies, it was defined by chaos and ended in humiliation. Messi has not asked for a transfer to put his feet up for the final years of his career. This is a considered move aimed at bolstering his successes, and in one competition in particular. The Champions League has become his obsession, which puts all of Europe’s super-clubs in contention and eliminates the less intensive, or more romantic, options, at least for now. A fairytale return to Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina, a… Read full this story

