Messi fails to attend coronavirus test – Barcelona sources

Lionel Messi missed a coronavirus test at Barcelona's training ground on Sunday morning, club sources have confirmed to AFP, raising the possibility he will now boycott pre-season to force a transfer. But La Liga have given a boost to Barca's hopes of keeping Messi by announcing that the release clause in his contract, set at 700 million euros ($833 million), still applies. Messi and his lawyers believe a separate clause means he should be allowed to leave for free this summer. Without passing a coronavirus test, Messi will be unable to join team-mates for Ronald Koeman's first training session on Monday, with the start of the new La Liga season less than two weeks away. Messi was due for testing at 10.15am on Sunday but according to sources at Barcelona, he failed to show up at the Ciutat Esportiva. The club's captain and greatest ever player could now be punished with a fine and even a reduction in salary if the strike continues. – Suarez, Vidal present – The meet-up was a chance for Messi to make his first public appearance since the burofax stating his intention to leave arrived in the offices of Camp Nou on…

