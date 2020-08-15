Nation Memorial service and burial ceremony for former Party leader held today The Saigon Times Saturday, Aug 15, 2020,15:58 (GMT+7) Memorial service and burial ceremony for former Party leader held todayThe Saigon Times The respect-paying ceremony for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The memorial service and burial ceremony for former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Le Kha Phieu are held today, August 15. The memorial service took place at 12:30 p.m. at the National Funeral Hall, while the burial ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. at the Mai Dich Cemetery. At the same time, the memorial ceremonies for Le Kha Phieu will also be held at the Thong Nhat Hall in HCMC and the 25B Hall on Quang Trung Street, Thanh Hoa Province, the former Party chief’s hometown. The respect-paying ceremony was held at the National Funeral Hall at 8 a.m. on August 14. The ceremony was attended by Party and State leaders and representatives of ministries, localities, people’s armed forces, diplomatic offices and international organizations. A two-day State funeral for former Party Chief started on August 14. During the two-day State funeral, national flags are flown at half mast at offices and public places and entertainment… Read full this story

