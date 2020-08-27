Mekong-Langcang ties enhanced

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Quang Sơn gave an interview to Vietnam News Agency on the results of the recently concluded third meeting of the six Mekong-Langcang countries in Hà Nội on how to minimise the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic What were the major achievements of the Mekong-Langcang Co-operation Leaders’ recent online meeting? The conference was an occasion for the six Mekong-Lancang member countries to review their mid-term co-operation in the five-year period from 2018 to 2022. The meeting was held in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic which has seriously affected worldwide economic development, particularly the Mekong-Lancang member countries. The meeting was an occasion for the leaders from the six Mekong-Langcang members to discuss major issues or problems in the region and come up with measures to solve their common challenges. After their discussions, particularly the implementation of the Mekong-Langcang co-operation in the five-year plan (2018-2022), the participants all expressed their appreciation for the implementation of the three major columns; i.e. the co-operation in the fields of politics; economics; and culture exchanges among the member countries. All the members have co-operated closely and shared their experiences in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants at the meeting spent quite a… Read full this story

