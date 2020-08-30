Floodwaters released into rice fields in Đồng Tháp Province’s Hồng Ngự District during the flood season last year. — VNA/VNS Photo Chương Đài ĐỒNG THÁP — Farmers in Đồng Tháp Province’s Hồng Ngự District will not grow the autumn-winter rice crop, the year’s third, on more than 9,000ha and will instead release floodwaters into their fields to fertilise the soil and destroy pathogens and pests. The upstream district is the first locality in the Mekong Delta province to be flooded by the Mekong River during the rainy season. The delta is set to enter the flooding season which brings sediments to rice fields and aquatic species to upstream localities. Phạm Văn Bút, who owns a 2ha rice field in Hamlet 3 in Hồng Ngự’s Thường Phước 1 Commune, said he and other farmers would not grow the autumn-winter rice and have opened the sluices to let floodwaters enter their fields. He now regularly visits the fields to watch the water level and hopes the floodwaters would rise rapidly and enter the fields, he said. According to farmers, if three crops are grown the soil becomes unfertile, resulting in high production costs and poor crops. Many farmers in the district have… Read full this story

Mekong district to release floodwaters into rice fields to fertilise soil, destroy pests have 317 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 30, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.