Mekong Delta begins relief work after being battered by heavy rains, winds

An eroded section of Kiên Giang Province's western sea dyke in An Minh District's Vân Khánh Tây Commune. – VNA/VNS Photo Lê Huy Hải HCM CITY – Authorities in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta are mobilising personnel and funds to provide relief and rehabilitation after houses, crops and dykes were damaged by the impact of tropical storm Sinlaku in the last few days. The country's largest rice, fruit and seafood producer has seen thousands of houses and thousands of hectares of crops damaged by heavy rains and strong winds. The storm weakened into a tropical depression after making landfall over the country's north – central region on Sunday, according to authorities. Bạc Liêu Province received rains of 112 – 171mm between August 1 and 4, and many parts were inundated. According to the local Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue, 87 houses were damaged as were standing crops. Bạc Liêu authorities have mobilised relief workers to help affected people repair their homes and stabilise their lives. In Sóc Trăng Province, the roofs of 270 houses and three class rooms were blown off, one net house was flattened, 406ha of rice was destroyed and one person…

