Investment Many localities attract no foreign investments in Jan-Jul By Hung Le Saturday, Aug 8, 2020,06:57 (GMT+7) Many localities attract no foreign investments in Jan-Jul By Hung Le Employees of an FDI firm are seen at work. Up to 12 provinces in Vietnam did not attract any new valid FDI projects from January to July – PHOTO: LE HOANG HCMC – Up to 12 provinces in Vietnam— Ninh Thuan, Cao Bang, Quang Tri, Quang Binh, Ca Mau, Dien Bien, Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Son La, Soc Trang, Khanh Hoa and Dong Thap—did not record any new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects during the first seven months of this year, according to a report of the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment. The shrinking FDI inflow in these provinces was attributed to the global economic uncertainties. As many countries and regions have taken a hit from the Covid-19 pandemic, foreign investors and enterprises are mainly focusing on maintaining their business operations rather than expanding their businesses abroad. Further, the 12 provinces have long been less attractive to foreign investors and the border closures or travel restrictions among countries due to the public health crisis have only left these localities struggling further… Read full this story

