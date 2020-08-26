Manufacturers’ work cut out to locate suitable industrial plots

Vietnam’s success in attracting foreign investors increases the pinch of land scarcity, pushing up prices Photo: Le Toan A representative from a property consultancy told VIR that he has spent several months trying to find a suitable land plot in the southern economic zone to become the manufacturing base for a new tenant from the United States who is planning to manufacture medical masks at a five-hectare facility. With investment capital of $100 million, the investor plans to create 20 manufacturing systems with the total capacity of 30,000 products per hour. While the land plot is not large, in reality, most industrial zones (IZs) with strong facilities in the southern provinces are full, with farther ones lacking the infrastructure required to supply 10,000 cubic metres of fresh water and deal with a waste drainage flow of 8,000 cu.m a day. Moreover, the investor is also demanding a high ceiling of around 20m for the building, a requirement that few landlords can currently meet. The limited space is also pushing up rental prices. A representative from Saigon Rubber Group explained that rents in southern provinces have been increasing, especially in the IZs of Le Minh Xuan, Loc An-Binh Son (Dong Nai),… Read full this story

