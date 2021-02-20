Man City look to Lisbon as best shot for Champions League glory

Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola gestures during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England on August 7, 2020.(Photo: Shaun Botterill / POOL / AFP) “We’re here to try and win the Champions League,” said Guardiola in a markedly different tone to the one he has struck in previous seasons when claiming City were not ready to be crowned champions of Europe despite dominating the Premier League. “If we think that (beating Real) is enough we will show how small we are. If you want to win you have to beat the big clubs.” It took City eight seasons in the Champions League to beat a former winner over two legs, but disposing of Madrid both home and away, pre and post football’s shutdown for coronavirus showed a maturity and ability to handle pressure situations that Guardiola’s men have lacked in previous Champions League campaigns. A clash with Lyon, who finished seventh in the curtailed 2019/20 Ligue 1 season, offers further reason for City to be optimistic. But in the past three seasons since Guardiola arrived in Manchester, City have contrived… Read full this story

