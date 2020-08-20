Luxury accommodation reaches peak price level

Ho Chi Minh City offers some of the most luxurious residencies for less than regional competitors, Photo: Le Toan Two premium projects located in Ho Chi Minh City – the Saigon Spirit and Empire City – were last week put on the list of being permitted by Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction to sell products to the market. The two developments currently have the highest price in the market. The Saigon Spirit, a complex of commercial offices, services, residential apartments, and a hotel located opposite Ben Thanh Market was funded by Saigon Glory, a subsidiary of Bitexco Group, was permitted to sell from VND216 million ($9,400) per square metre. However, an insider source said that the prices are based on capital mobilisation value only. The official rate would be higher at VND500 million ($21,700) per sq.m when the project is finished in 2023. Another high-end project, Thu Thiem Observation Tower, is part of the Empire City project located at Thu Thiem New Urban Area in District 2. It was permitted to sell at a price of VND160 million ($7,000) per sq.m. Empire City is funded with $1.2 billion from a joint venture between Tien Phuoc Real Estate JSC… Read full this story

