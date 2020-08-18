Luxshare factories will need to employ 50,000-60,000 labourers to start iPhone production A report of Apple insider stated that Luxshares’ facilities in the northern province of Bac Giang have yet to fulfil requirements to produce iPhone, a conclusion the tech giant arrived at after it latest business trip at the factories in Vietnam. According to Tang Due Bang, foreign affairs manager at Luxshare, the representatives of Apple have been regularly visiting local manufacturing lines over the past summer to check construction progress and assess their ability to assemble iPhones. “Apple is impressed by the speed at which our facilities are built here. At the same time, through practical research, Apple highly appreciates the potential of Bac Giang province and its hard-working workers,” said Bang. Luxshare poured $270 million into developing the factories in the area to employ about 28,000 labourers. However, to meet the demand for iPhone production, Luxshare would have to employ about 50,000-60,000 labourers. The major sticking point for Apple is the insufficient dorms for labourers. To deal with the issue, Luxshare has purchased two land plots outside the facilities to construct more dorms. The company may have to wait for the completion of the new accommodations to start manufacturing iPhones. By Van… Read full this story

Luxshare to boost employee numbers to begin iPhone manufacturing in Vietnam have 296 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at August 18, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.