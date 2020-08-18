Lu International Joins Hands with KASIKORNBANK to Develop Thailand’s Online Wealth Management Platform, Expanding Its Footprint in the Region

The partnership signals Lu International’s plan to capitalise on growth opportunities for financial services in some of the world’s up and coming economies, throughout and beyond Southeast AsiaSINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 18 August 2020 – Lu International (Singapore) Financial Asset Exchange (PTE) Ltd. (‘Lu International’), a subsidiary of China’s leading retail fintech enterprise Lufax Holding, and KASIKORNBANK, one of Thailand’s largest banks, have recently announced a strategic partnership to meet rising demands for digital financial services in Thailand. The partnership allows KASIKORNBANK to leverage Lu International’s technology and expertise to establish a comprehensive online wealth management platform for retail investors in Thailand. This platform will be jointly operated and managed by both parties. Lufax Holding leverages its innovative ‘cloud-exporting’ model to empower the banking customer with its technological and operational advantages. The jointly built wealth management platform will be deployed on a fintech empowering platform developed by Lufax Holding. In recent years, Lufax Holding has adopted big data, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and other emerging technologies to successfully develop a number of fintech solutions, some of which have already been rolled out — such as the investor suitability management system, ‘Know Your Intention (KYI)’ model that integrates the company’s rich experiences in financial… Read full this story

