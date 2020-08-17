Long An Television produces new drama programme  on southern culture

Two-act plays in a southern style Produced by Long An Province Radio & Television will be part of a new drama show this year. — Photo courtesy of the producer LONG AN — The Long An Province Radio & Television has worked with its partner, the An Group, to produce a new TV drama programme about Vietnamese culture and lifestyle. The programme will feature 100 two-act plays written by the late musician and author Bắc Sơn, one of the region’s leading artists in music, theatre and movies in the 1980s and 90s. Its plays will portray southern people and their culture. The lifestyle and characters of farmers living in Cửu Long (Mekong) River Delta provinces will also be highlighted. Dozens of theatre performers in drama, cải lương (reformed opera) and tuồng (classical drama) wil be featured. The first two plays, Đêm Dài Như Biển (Long Night as the Sea) and Con Dế Mèn (Cricket), starring veteran drama actresses Tú Trinh and Bích Thuỷ, will air in December. The next plays will attract cải lương stars such as People’s Artist Bạch Tuyết and People’s Artist Ngọc Giàu. Young talents Nghi Tâm and Bình Chinh will also be included. “We’re happy to produce and release these dramas in a southern style for audiences,” said theatre actress-singer Bích Thuỷ, one of… Read full this story

