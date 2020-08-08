A dragon fruit orchard that meets GlobalGAP standards in Long An Province’s Châu Thành District. – VNA/VNS Photo Phan Minh Hưng LONG AN – The use of advanced technologies in Long An Province has improved profits for farmers, according to the province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. For the last five years, the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province has applied high-tech methods to cultivate 2,082ha of dragon fruit, 15,075ha of rice, 1,476ha of vegetables and 4,000 cows for meat. The products are produced under Vietnamese or Global Good Agricultural Practices (VietGAP or GlobalGAP) standards. Phan Quốc Chinh, who has 1ha of dragon fruit under GlobalGAP standards in Châu Thành District, said he had invested in automatic drip and spray irrigation systems for his orchard. The systems use irrigation water and fertiliser effectively, he said. Rice, dragon fruit, vegetables and cows are the province’s key agriculture products. Shrimp is expected to be a key agriculture product for export in the future. Many co-operatives and co-operative groups in the province are engaged in high – tech shrimp farming. In Cần Giuộc District, for instance, five co-operatives and 42 co-operative groups are involved in the model. Each farmer spends an initial cost of VNĐ200 – 300 million (US$8,600 – 12,900) for equipment per 1,000 sq.m of shrimp ponds…. Read full this story

Long An farmers using high-tech production see higher incomes have 244 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 8, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.