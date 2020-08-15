Logistics sails for new horizons with historic EU-Vietnam deal

Tuan Bui, tax partner of Customs and Global Trade services at Deloitte Vietnam What will be the main difficulties for Vietnamese logistics firms in taking advantage of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA)? The agreement is set to bring about enormous challenges for Vietnamese logistics companies, in addition to the chances it creates. Europe is home to almost every world-leading logistics company, whose reputations are built by investments in logistics technology, modern fleets, cargo management, and high-quality customer services, as well as support from governments. With the introduction of the EVFTA, the entry barriers to the Vietnamese logistics market are to be gradually removed for EU firms and thus, Vietnamese companies will be faced with increased domestic competition. For instance, the EU’s fleets are responsible for the shipping of most goods between Vietnam and the EU while their Vietnamese counterparts play a less important role, mainly due to their scale, outdated technology, and limited range. In addition, due to a lack of presence in the EU, Vietnamese companies tend to miss out on EU exporters as they already have relations with EU logistics firms. Vietnamese enterprises also have to compete with non-EU counterparts from countries which account for large amounts… Read full this story

