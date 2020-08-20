Logistics property group LOGOS forms venture to enter Viet Nam

Cargo containers are loaded from ships at Tien Sa Port in the central city of Da Nang. Viet Nam has been an attractive destination for logistics investors in recent years. — VNA/VNS Photo Le Lam Australian logistics real estate group LOGOS has announced the establishment of its first Viet Nam venture with a global institutional investor for the development of modern, high-quality logistics facilities across the key markets of Greater HCM City, Ha Noi and Da Nang. The LOGOS Vietnam Logistics Venture aims to establish an initial forecast portfolio of approximately US$350 million in gross asset value. The new venture is the fourth by LOGOS this year, with the group raising over $1 billion throughout the region despite the current market disruptions. Through this venture, LOGOS and its investment partner aims to establish a modern, quality portfolio of logistics facilities to support local and international customers’ growth across Viet Nam. LOGOS’ Managing Director and Co-CEO, Trent Iliffe, said: “Our move into Viet Nam is an important step in our regional growth strategy driven by customers’ needs and we are pleased to be partnering with a leading global institutional investor as part of this move. “Being able to establish this new… Read full this story

