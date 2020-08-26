Nurses at the Đà Nẵng General Hospital celebrate after lockdown was lifted on Tuesday. The hospital will fully resume operations in several days. — Photo courtesy Lê Hùng ĐÀ NẴNG — One more hospital in Đà Nẵng has opened after a month of disinfection after the COVID-19 outbreak, but strict safety conditions will remain in place. Director of the city’s General Hospital, Dr Lê Đức Nhân said the lockdown was lifted on Tuesday evening, but it could only manage operations at 30 per cent capacity. He said the hospital has 2,000 staff, but only 350 are available as the others are at quarantine centres, while 150 have been helping COVID-19 patients at the city’s Lung Disease Hospital. Nhân said the hospital will resume full capacity when all medical staff return. “We only offer treatment to patients with serious ailments at the moment, and all patients and medical staff will be trained on precautions,” Nhân said. Last week, Hoàn Mỹ Đà Nẵng Private Hospital began receiving patients after a month-long lockdown after a COVID-19 patient had visited the site. Restrictions were eased at some markets and residential areas in the city after testing results came back negative. The city’s Centre for Disease Control (CDC)… Read full this story

Locked down hospital reopens after one month have 393 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 26, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.