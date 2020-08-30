Life and history intertwine

PLACE IN HISTORY: The tragedy of Thị Màu has become a classic in Vietnamese traditional musical theatre. VNS Ngoc Ha by Kiều Trinh People’s artist Trần Bảng joined the resistance war against the French after the August 1945 Revolution, becoming part of the Central People’s Ensemble operating in northern Viêt Nam. Still sharp at 95 years of age, he recalled the exciting days of his youth with great fondness. Born into a family with a literary tradition, Trần Bảng left home when he was 20 to join the war as a member of a team of Chèo (a form of musical theatre traditionally performed by peasants in northern Việt Nam). Trained in the Han Chinese script, he’s also fluent in French, German, English, and Russian. Having penned many dramas with storylines taken from the tragic yet victorious Điện Biên Phủ battle over the French in 1954, he feels his education has been put to good use. CREATOR: Professor Trần Bảng. VNS Photo Kiều Trinh He becomes engrossed in the excitement of those early days. “I was just over 20 years of age,” he recalled. “We travelled all the time, performing in different places each night along dirt roads in Yên Bái Province and other places… Read full this story

