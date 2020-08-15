Leaders pay last respects to former Party chief Lê Khả Phiêu

Soldiers hold up a portrait of Former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu as his coffin (background) is carried to the funeral car at the memorial service. — VNA/VNS Photos HÀ NỘI — The memorial service for former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Lê Khả Phiêu, who passed away on August 7 at the age of 89, was held on August 15 at the National Funeral Hall in Hà Nội. Prominent among those in attendance included Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân, Deputy Prime Minister Trương Hoà Bình, along with many former leaders of the Party, State, National Assembly, and Government Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc delivers the funeral oration. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuân Phúc delivered a eulogy, expressing deepest condolences to the family of the former Party chief, saying the former Party leader was “a great loss to the country, the people and his family”. “As one of the highest leaders of the Party in a difficult and challenging period, he always emphasised his pioneering and exemplary character and maintained the loyalty with the Party; he always put the interests of the Party, the country and the people first,” Phúc said. “As an… Read full this story

