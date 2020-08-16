Laywers call for strict punishment against Covid-19 testing evaders

At least 3,000 people returning from Da Nang to HCMC in July have not reported themselves or showed up for testing as required.City chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong this week said those trying to evade the process or lied about their health status could face criminal charges.Commenting on the city’s move, lawyers said it had all the legal basis to act, adding even more stringent measures could be applied.Lawyer Truong Xuan Tam, chairman of the Bar Association of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province that borders HCMC, said the authorities’ threat is necessary and valid.Those that do not complete health declaration procedures, evade medical quarantine, skip Covid-19 testing or refuse to take the test and cause the new coronavirus to spread must be charged with “spreading dangerous infectious diseases to humans” in accordance with the 2015 Penal Code.He suggested that in case the violators have not been found to have caused the virus to spread, the city should apply a fine of VND5-10 million ($215-430) in line with a 2013 government decree that regulates administrative punishments in the healthcare sector.”This fine is still too low compared to the $10,000 in Singapore or 5,000 euros ($6,000) in Italy and 10,000 euros in Germany,” Tam… Read full this story
