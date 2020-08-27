Landmark Holding to be delisted from HSX over financial troubles

Landmark Holding will be delisted from the HSX for its poor performance over the years Landmark Holding JSC (code: LMH), formerly known as Thang Long International JSC specialising in petrochemical products and real estate, has just sent its unaudited financial statement for 2019 to the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HSX). However, Viet Values Audit and Consulting Co., Ltd. refused to confirm the accuracy of items in the statement, including VND53.5 billion($2.3 million) in short-term revenue from clients, VND214.3 billion ($9.3 million) in advance payments to vendors, VND20.7 billion ($0.9 million) in short-term receivables, and VND134.8 billion ($5.8 million) in advance payment from buyers, among others. The accuracy of these items will impact other items in the accounting balance sheet and business results. Additionally, Viet Values highlighted that there is no contract to prove the accuracy of VND136.4 billion ($5.9 million) in receivables and VND31.1 billion ($1.3 million) in the balance of Landmark Holding (as of the end of 2019), which are unsecured loans without any collaterals or guarantee commitment of a third party. Notably, these questionable items have existed in the financial statement 2018 with bigger amounts. Thus, if these items in the unaudited financial statement of Landmark Holding… Read full this story

