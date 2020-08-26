Labour export slowed down amid pandemic

The goal of sending workers abroad has been adjusted to around 70,000. Photo: Duc Thanh After completing a language training course and related certificates by the end of April, Hoang Thi Niem from the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai told VIR that she would have to wait until the end of June before leaving for Taiwan (China) to work, a long delay compared to the company’s initial plans. At the time, Taiwan along with many other markets temporarily stopped accepting Vietnamese workers in order to prevent further outbreaks of COVID-19. “During those two months, I was in a state of stress every day, worried that the waiting time would be prolonged further,” Niem said. “The amount of more than VND100 million ($4,300) paid for service fees, school fees, and accommodation was purely a loan and slowly, the interest will become a burden.” Fortunately, Taiwan quickly controlled the pandemic there and began to reopen its doors to foreign workers. Niem and more than 300 other Vietnamese workers got there as soon as they could, most of them working in factories or taking care of the elderly in nursing homes. Workers languishing while waiting for departure after completing all necessary procedures… Read full this story

