Kiên Giang expands breeding of bivalve mollusks

A pearl oyster breeding area in Kiên Giang Province's Phú Quốc District. — VNA/VNS Photo Lê Huy Hải KIÊN GIANG — The cultivation of bivalve mollusks in Kiên Giang Province's coastal areas has developed rapidly in the last decade, improving farmers' incomes. The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province has 22,700ha of bivalve mollusks compared to only 2,700ha in 2010, according to the province's Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The bivalve mollusk output increased from more than 61,300 tonnes last year to 74,200 tonnes this year, the department estimated. Farmers in the province breed various kinds of bivalve mollusks, mostly ark clam, blood cockle, green mussel and yellow clam. Blood cockles are bred on a total area of 8,700ha, mostly in coastal mudflats, mangrove forests and shrimp ponds in An Biên, An Minh and Hòn Đất districts. Ark clam, yellow clam and green mussel are bred on a total area of 7,000ha in Kiên Lương and Hòn Đất districts and Hà Tiên City. The province also breeds other high value bivalve mollusks including Babylon snails and pearl oysters in small areas. Pearl oysters are bred in Phú Quốc Island District for their pearls and other products to serve tourists who visit the island. Phú Quốc is the first place in the delta to breed pearl oysters.

