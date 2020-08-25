Infrastructure Khanh Hoa to build VND760-billion anti-saline intrusion dam The Saigon Times Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020,15:15 (GMT+7) Khanh Hoa to build VND760-billion anti-saline intrusion damThe Saigon Times An artist’s impression of an anti-saline intrusion dam set to be built in the Cai River in Khanh Hoa Province – PHOTO: PROJECT MANAGEMENT BOARD OF KHANH HOA PROVINCE HCMC – The south-central province of Khanh Hoa is building a dam to prevent saltwater intrusion and provide sufficient fresh water for the daily activities of local residents as well as agricultural production. Chau Ngo Anh Nhan, director of the province’s Project Management Board, which is the project’s investor, said on August 24 that essential bidding procedures are being conducted to break ground on the project on September 25. The project was approved by the provincial government in late 2017, with a total investment of VND760 billion. Of the capital amount, VND212 billion will be funded by the State budget and the rest will come from the province’s reciprocal capital. Built in the Cai River, the dam is 75 meters away from a railway bridge and over four kilometers from Tran Phu Bridge. It is slated for completion by the end of 2022. Once completed, the project is… Read full this story

