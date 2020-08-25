Infrastructure Khanh Hoa to build VND760-billion anti-saline intrusion dam The Saigon Times Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020,15:15 (GMT+7) Khanh Hoa to build VND760-billion anti-saline intrusion damThe Saigon Times An artist’s impression of an anti-saline intrusion dam set to be built in the Cai River in Khanh Hoa Province – PHOTO: PROJECT MANAGEMENT BOARD OF KHANH HOA PROVINCE HCMC – The south-central province of Khanh Hoa is building a dam to prevent saltwater intrusion and provide sufficient fresh water for the daily activities of local residents as well as agricultural production. Chau Ngo Anh Nhan, director of the province’s Project Management Board, which is the project’s investor, said on August 24 that essential bidding procedures are being conducted to break ground on the project on September 25. The project was approved by the provincial government in late 2017, with a total investment of VND760 billion. Of the capital amount, VND212 billion will be funded by the State budget and the rest will come from the province’s reciprocal capital. Built in the Cai River, the dam is 75 meters away from a railway bridge and over four kilometers from Tran Phu Bridge. It is slated for completion by the end of 2022. Once completed, the project is… Read full this story
- Anti Aging Natural Skin Care Products - Here's 2 Ways to Find Healthy Creams That Actually Work
- Anti Aging Skin Care Review - Your Guide to Finding Skin Care Your Unique Body Joyously Responds To
- Anti Aging Skin Care Product Advertising Makes Women Lose Confidence - Here's How to Fight Back
- The Dangers of Anti-Aging Creams That Use Toxic Chemicals
- A Good Anti Aging Skin Care Product is Easy to Pick When You Know What to Look For
- Wrinkle Removal Anti Aging Treatment
- The Best Anti-Aging Skin Creams - How You Can Pick Them Out From the Fakes and Save a Lot of Money
- Anti Aging Anti Wrinkle Cream - Can it Really Keep You Young?
- A Guide to Finding Honest Anti Wrinkle Cream Reviews
- Anti-Aging and Skin Industry - The Main Components
Khanh Hoa to build VND760-billion anti-saline intrusion dam have 329 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 25, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.