Khanh Hoa to build new road linked to Van Phong trans-shipment port

Van Phong port (Photo: VNA) Khanh Hoa – The south-central province of Khanh Hoa has agreed to build a road linking Dam Mon Road with the Van Phong International Trans-Shipment Port. The project is also expected to spark investment in other projects in non-tariff and adjacent areas, contributing to the development of the province’s Van Phong Economic Zone (EZ). The 5.3-km road has a speed limit of 80 km/h. Invested by the Van Phong EZ management board at a total cost of nearly 260 billion VND (11.3 million USD), the project will be carried out over four years as part of the 2021-2025 public investment plan. The Van Phong EZ has so far attracted 158 projects, including 129 domestic and 29 foreign-invested, with total registered capital of over 4 billion USD. Of which, more than 90 are in operation. VNA

