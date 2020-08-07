Khang Điền House to pay dividend in cash and shares

In 2020, KDH aims to earn VNĐ3.5 trillion in revenue and post-tax profit of VNĐ1.1 trillion. — Photo khangdien.com.vn HÀ NỘI — Khang Điền House Trading and Investment JSC (KDH) plans to pay a 2019 dividend in cash and stock from September 3. The company will pay the dividend in cash at the rate of 5 per cent, meaning every shareholder will receive VNĐ500,000 (US$21.6) for each share they hold. At the same time, the company plans to issue more than 26.22 million shares to pay dividends at a rate of 5 per cent, meaning every shareholder will receive five new shares for every 100 shares they hold. The capital for the payout is sourced from the accumulated undistributed after-tax profit as of December 31, 2019. The company has also approved the issuance of 8 million preferred shares under the employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). The offering price is determined to be VNĐ13,000 per share. The shares will be offered for employees of the company and its subsidiaries as well as board members. The offering is scheduled to take place from August 5 to August 26. By the end of 2019, undistributed after-tax profit of KDH reached more than VNĐ742 billion…. Read full this story

